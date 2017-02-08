Adequate response must be demanded from OSCE MG co-chairing countries for Azerbaijani provocations, says Giro Manoyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. An adequate response for Azerbaijan’s actions must be demanded from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, Giro Manoyan, head of the ARF Armenian Cause and Political Affairs Office told a press conference in ARMENPRESS, commenting on the escalation and Azerbaijani ceasefire violations on February 7 and overnight February 8 in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

“Every time when it is reported that a meeting of the foreign ministers or Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan is expected, Azerbaijan takes such actions. As you know, the possible meeting of the foreign ministers is being rumored. Here we must demand an adequate, clear, addresses response from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries for Azerbaijan’s actions. The mediators usually make equal calls, in order not to be viewed as partial, however there are cases when things must be called by their names”, Manoyan said.

According to him, it is difficult to expect something particular relating to the Karabakh issue during this year. Firstly, the parliamentary election will be held in Armenia, secondly, Azerbaijan’s destructive behavior obstructs it.

The Defense Ministry of Nagorno Karabakh told “Armenpress” the Azerbaijani forces made over 80 ceasefire violations by firing more than 850 shots at the Armenian positions in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Ministry issued a statement which says:

“On February 7 and overnight February 8 increase of tension has been registered in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime over 80 times by firing more than 850 shots from 85-mm D-44 divisional guns, 60mm and 82mm mortars and small arms towards the Armenian posts.

More intensive violations were registered in the eastern and north-eastern directions of the frontline where the Azerbaijani forces fired overall 47 shells from D-44 divisional guns (22 shells) and mortars (25 shells).

The NKR Defense Army forces took countermeasures to suppress the Azerbaijani activeness and continued confidently fulfilling their military tasks”.