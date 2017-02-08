Lapshin extradition can’t impact visits to Nagorno Karabakh, says MEP Frank Engel

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan had a meeting on February 7 in Brussels with MEP Frank Engel from Luxembourg, the Ombudsman’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

During the meeting issues related to freedom of expression and journalistic activities, as well as issues related to their activities in Nagorno Karabakh were discussed. Frank Engel stressed the work of journalists in Nagorno Karabakh has a very important significance and it must be boosted. According to him, the extradition of Alexander Lapshin can’t have any effect on further visits to Nagorno Karabakh.

In his words, visits to Nagorno Karabakh should be more from now on. In addition, the MEP said the Ombudsman of Nagorno Karabakh and the civil society must take part in international discussions and meetings.

Arman Tatoyan highlighted the MEP’s stance and stressed that in his turn he takes every effort to contribute to visits to Nagorno Karabakh and the involvement of Nagorno Karabakh’s democratic institutions.

In this context, important agreements have been reached on further joint actions.

The sides also discussed the situation of human rights in Armenia, the regulations of the new law on the Ombudsman and other issues. Frank Engel was briefed on the Ombudsman’s priorities.