“HaypPost”, “Converse Transfer” Armenian payment and settlement system award trips and monetary prizes

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Trips and monetary prizes were awarded on the 7th of February by the National Operator of Postal Communication “HayPost” and “Converse Transfer” Armenian payment and settlement system within the framework of the joint campaign, “HayPost” CJSC told “Armenpress”.

Five winners, selected in a draw from among the clients who received at least 2 money transfers from the Russian Federation in the period of campaign: 01.11.2016-30.12.2016, were awarded with 3-day trips for 2 people to Tsaghkadzor.

Besides, every 300th recipient of money transfer from the Russian Federation (15 clients) got a monetary prize.

The Post Offices of “HayPost” CJSC implements money transfers of the following systems: Converse Transfer, Forsage, Ria Money Transfer, Stefi and Sigue.