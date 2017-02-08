Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway closed due to snowstorm


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies told “Armenpress”, on February 8, as of 14:30, Berd-Chambarak highway is closed due to snowstorm.

Clear ice is formed on the Vardenyats Pass where clearing operations are underway.

The remaining roads are open in Armenia. 



