Russia takes necessary legal measures to protect blogger Lapshin – Dmitry Peskov

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia continues taking necessary legal measures aimed at protecting blogger Alexander Lapshin who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan, Russian President’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, reports “Armenpress”.

He recalled that Lapshin has several citizenship, including Russian, in this matter “for us he is the citizen of our country”.

“We continue legally protecting his interests. These are not talks, but all the necessary legal actions aimed at protecting his interests are being carried out”, Peskov said.