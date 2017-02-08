Nagorno Karabakh soldier killed, another wounded as Azerbaijan continues ceasefire violations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Gegham Manukyan, a 38 year old soldier of Nagorno Karabakh was fatally wounded by Azerbaijani ceasefire violations at 11:00, February 8, in a military post located in the northern direction of the Defense Army, the ministry of defense of Nagorno Karabakh told ARMENPRESS.

An investigation is underway to determine details of the shooting.

Around 12:00 on the same day, NKR soldier Koryun Kirakosyan, 19, was seriously wounded by Azerbaijani shooting in another direction (Martakert) of the line of contact.

An investigation is underway.

The NKR defense ministry extends its condolences to the family and friends of the fallen soldier.