Euronest co-chair Rebecca Harms highlights protection of freedom of speech in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan had a working meeting on February 8 in Brussels with Rebecca Harms, co-chair of Euronest and head of the European Parliament delegation in Euronest. Freedom of speech and journalism in Armenia was discussed, the Ombudsman’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The activities of journalists and lawyers in Nagorno Karabakh was also discussed in detail. Tatoyan especially highlighted the involvement of Nagorno Karabakh’s Ombudsman in international meetings, and handed over NKR Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan’s reports on Azerbaijani atrocities of April.

Rebecca Harms said freedom of speech must be protected everywhere, including in Nagorno Karabakh. The sides highlighted that these are European values and have universal significance.

Issues related to the Ombudsman’s activities and cooperation with the EU were also discussed. Several agreements have been reached on further joint activities, including jointly with Armenia’s Ombudsman.