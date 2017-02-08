International media outlets weigh in on Lapshin extradition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The extradition of Alexander Lapshin from Belarus to Azerbaijan is being widely covered not only by Armenian and Azerbaijani media, but also several international news agencies.

BBC covered the issue with an ironic headline, saying: “The blogger jailed for visiting a country that 'doesn't exist'”. BBC correspondent Alex Dackevych noted “A popular travel blogger known more for his wry observations than his political views has ended up in jail - and at the centre of a geopolitical row - after visiting a disputed territory and thumbing his nose at the authorities.”

“Lapshin's involvement began when he visited Nagorno-Karabakh in 2011 and 2012 and subsequently wrote about those visits in his blog. Azeri authorities say that Lapshin has called for Karabakh’s independence in his blog posts - a claim that is difficult to verify because many of the relevant posts were deleted following his arrest”, BBC reported.

BBC pointed out two posts of Lapshin which haven’t been deleted yet.

"Reading their media gives the impression that the Azerbaijani authorities and journalists believe their own people to be morons," he wrote. The Azerbaijani army is incapable of storming Karabakh for both strategic and political reasons. If they could do it - they would have done so a long time ago, as 23 years is enough time."

BBC also mentioned the bloggers wife, who wasn’t allowed to visit her husband since December 15.

The British Daily Mail reported that the blogger has been arrested in Belarus and extradited to Azrbaijan for visiting a disputed region.

The Times of Israel reported the Israeli blogger has been arrested because he has “leader of the middle-asian people” by visiting the disputed region. The appeal of his extradition has been denied without any explanation in various courts, and the sessions were carried out behind closed doors. The media outlet also said Lapshin has made several publications criticizing Ilham Aliyev.

The Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has also reported on the case. In addition to covering details of the extradition, the article featured a comment from Nina Ognianova.

“ The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has called on Minsk to "unconditionally" release Lapshin.

"Lapshin should not be jailed for expressing his opinions or traveling to a disputed region," Nina Ognianova, CPJ's Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, said in a statement.”

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service, Ria Novosti reported.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

A news correspondent reported from the airport that Lapshin is in a serious mental condition and he didn’t respond to the questions of journalists.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.

Belarus police arrested Alexander Lapshin on December 15, 2016 in Minsk. Lapshin, a Russian and Israeli citizen, resides in Moscow and writes for the famous Russian Travel Blog. He is wanted by Azerbaijan for visiting Nagorno Karabakh in 2011, 2012 and 2016, and criticizing Azerbaijan’s policy in his blog.

Baku demanded the extradition of Lapshin from Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that the Deputy Prosecutor General of Belarus has made a decision to uphold the request of Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor on extraditing Citizen of Russia and Israel Alexander Lapshin, who is wanted for violating Articles 281.2 and 318.2 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on February 3 : “Belarus has no grounds to not extradite Lapshin to Azerbaijan”. He said the issue will be solved based on law and international agreements.

The Russian foreign ministry said it is inadmissible to extradite Russian citizens to third countries.