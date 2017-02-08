Investment programs worth $459mln to be realized in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia provided various assistances to companies within the framework of investment programs, which enables newly established companies to have a good start, and also enables the already operating companies to get expanded by creating jobs and directing resources towards industry.

The ministry of economic development and investments told ARMENPRESS according to their information investment programs worth 459 million USD are planned to be implemented in 2017, with over 5927 jobs being created. The investments have been discussed and specified with the business operators.

The ministry is monitoring these works and is visiting the expanding or newly established companies, to review their works, industry process and be informed on any issue.

Investors are benefiting the tools of state assistance, namely the up to 3 year delay of VAT payment for imported equipment and imported products for investment programs, customs duty-free procedure for equipment and raw materials within programs of priority fields, financial assistance and affordable loans for SMEs, state assistance for SMEs, state assistance for exports, insurance service for exports, leasing up to 10 years with interest rate of 9% and privileges in free economic zones.

The ministry is constantly working with investors and businesses and is receiving applications from various companies.

Due to the investment platform, business ideas have been designed and formed into interesting investment programs. Along with other investment programs, these projects are being presented ro foreign investors through diplomatic channels, business forums and various meetings.

Some companies are carrying out programs in various provinces also.