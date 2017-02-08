Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s statement is miserable attempt to mislead international community – NKR Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) says the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s announcement that the Karabakh side has made a sabotage infiltration attempt in the line of contact is disinformation, the Ministry told “Armenpress”.

The NKR Defense Ministry’s statement reads: “Today the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan issued another disinformation according to which yesterday starting from 16:55, the Karabakh side shelled the Azerbaijani frontlines by using cannons and various caliber mortars in order to conduct a sabotage infiltration attempt at the other direction of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The NKR Defense Ministry announces that this is complete disinformation and a miserable attempt to mislead the international community. By spreading such disinformation the Azerbaijani side is trying to somehow justify its provocative actions committed yesterday in the frontline”.