Israel’s MFA follows developments over blogger Lapshin’s case

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Israel’s leadership is carefully following blogger Alexander Lapshin’s case, who is a citizen of Russia and Israel, Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon told RIA Novosti.

“We are carefully following the developments over Mr. Lapshin’s case and keep in touch with all respective sides through diplomatic and consular channels”, he said.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.