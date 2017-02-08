Russian MFA disappointed over Belarus decision to extradite Lapshin to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia is disappointed over the decision of Belarus Supreme Court to extradite blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, reports “Armenpress”.

“The Russian side is deeply disappointed over that decision which is inconsistent with the spirit of allied relations between Russia and Belarus”, the statement reads. “We will continue taking all necessary measures to protect the rights and legal interests of the Russian citizen, returning him to his family as soon as possible”.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.