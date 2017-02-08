Armenia to ink air transportation deals with Australia and Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will sign air transportation agreements with the Governments of Australia and Syria.

The issue is included in the February 8 Cabinet meeting.

The agreements are aimed at the full legal regulation of relations in air transportation, introduction of the principles of “Open Skies” policy and ensuring a free competitive field for airlines.

The agreements will also contribute to the development of tourism and economic ties.

Within the agreement with Australia, the list of routes of designated airlines is being designed, provisions are defined for charter flights etc.