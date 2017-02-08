NKR President takes part in NKR Police Board session

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. On February 8 President of the Nagorno Karabakh republic (NKR) Bako Sahakyan participated in the session of the NKR Police board summarizing the results of the 2016 operative activities, press service of the NKR President’s Office told “Armenpress”.

Head of the Police Board Kamo Aghajanyan and responsible representatives of the structure delivered corresponding reports.

NKR President Sahakyan stated that issues faced by the system are difficult and important and the Police have a corresponding potential to solve them efficiently.

Bako Sahakyan rated the activities of the structure in 2016 as overall satisfactory giving corresponding instructions for proper implementation of the set tasks in 2017.