LIVE: Parliament’s session kicks off, Cabinet members to hold Q&A session

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The regular session has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia, reports “Armenpress”.

101 MPs were registered.

Issues discussed during the previous session will be put up to voting.

During the February 7 session, the Parliament discussed the “Housing mortgage loan” draft law and the related drafts package. The adoption of the draft will enable to define common rules on conditions and procedure of providing mortgage loans which will make more complete the protection of consumer rights and legal interests.

Thereafter, the MPs discussed the legislative package on making changes in the law on “Armenian citizenship” and in the “Code of Administrative Violations”.

The agreement on “Cooperation of the CIS participating states in the organization of integrated currency market” signed in Ashgabat on December 5, 2012 was discussed.

The Parliament also discussed the agreement on “Forming a Council of Heads of Financial Intelligence Units of the CIS participating states” signed in Ashgabat on December 5, 2012.

First Deputy Minister of Nature Protection Simon Papyan presented the Paris agreement signed on December 12, 2015. The document aims to strengthen the global response in case of climate change threat. 123 countries joined the agreement.

At 16.30, the Cabinet members will hold a Q&A session with the MPs.