US President Trump reportedly regrets hiring Spicer as press secretary


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald J. Trump is reportedly disappointed in his press secretary Sean Spicer’s performance and is looking for someone to replace him, CNN reported citing an informed source.

Currently Sean Spicer is both the press secretary and the communications director, although usually these positions are occupied by different persons.

“Donald Trump is disappointed in Sean Spicer”, CNN said.

 Spicer is a longtime Republican party operative and has a close relationship with White House chief of staff Priebus.

 



