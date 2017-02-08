US President Trump reportedly regrets hiring Spicer as press secretary
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald J. Trump is reportedly disappointed in his press secretary Sean Spicer’s performance and is looking for someone to replace him, CNN reported citing an informed source.
Currently Sean Spicer is both the press secretary and the communications director, although usually these positions are occupied by different persons.
“Donald Trump is disappointed in Sean Spicer”, CNN said.
Spicer is a longtime Republican party operative and has a close relationship with White House chief of staff Priebus.
11:21, 01.27.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/45: Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson rated 1st
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
- 11:56 US President Trump reportedly regrets hiring Spicer as press secretary
- 11:45 Armenia’s Bitherm Company takes part in Aquatherm Moscow 2017 expo
- 11:41 CIA Director Mike Pompeo to visit Turkey
- 11:24 Lapshin’s extradition is infringement on freedom of speech – Armenian Ombudsman
- 11:09 Alexander Lapshin’s extradition is disgrace – Armenian MP
- 10:54 Lapshin’s wife comments on husband’s extradition, says no one was notified
- 10:54 Europe migrant crisis: Mediterranean arrivals reach 11,010
- 10:50 Three local organizations registered to conduct observation mission at Armenia’s parliamentary election
- 10:39 Nagorno Karabakh’s Ombudsman says Lapshin case to backfire and increase interest towards NK
- 10:30 UN Special Envoy de Mistura delays delivery of invitations on Syria talks
- 10:17 State Property Management Dept. fires director of state-owned factory as monitoring reveals negative financial results
- 10:14 Armenia’s foreign ministry weighs in on Lapshin extradition, says “tourism flow to NKR won’t stop”
- 10:09 White House adviser reiterates Trump’s readiness to cooperate with Russia
- 10:04 Lapshin placed in solitary confinement in Azerbaijan’s state security service
- 10:02 State of emergency declared in Louisiana, USA amid tornadoes
- 09:58 “Obstruction by Democrats” – US President Trump accuses Dems for obstructing his administration
- 09:50 Armenia’s Ombudsman meets EU high-ranking officials in Brussels
- 09:43 Increase of tension recorded in Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 09:32 Highway condition update: Several highways difficult to pass or closed in Armenia
- 09:30 President Trump holds first phone talk with Turkey’s Erdogan
- 09:23 Alexander Lapshin extradited to Azerbaijan
- 02.07-21:37 Artsakh President spox finds nothing extraordinary in ceasefire violation – situation on contact line calm at the moment
- 02.07-21:17 Belarus puts political interests above democratic norms by extraditing Lapshin – NKR MFA
- 02.07-20:51 We should develop culture of state governance through successful Armenians – Premier
- 02.07-20:42 Azerbaijan again takes provocative measures on contact line
- 02.07-20:10 CEC Armenia permits EIC TELECOM to videotape process of elections and summarizing voting results
- 02.07-19:43 Azerbaijan unable to secure its own food security
- 02.07-19:37 Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway is closed
- 02.07-19:31 Tax payments of 3 major hard drink producers increase by 5.2 million AMD
- 02.07-18:59 Sergey Lebedev to head CIS observation mission during Armenia’s parliamentary elections
- 02.07-18:35 Sugar production rises in Armenia by 1.7%
- 02.07-18:01 Holding free and democratic elections top priority for Republican Party of Armenia – senior lawmaker
- 02.07-17:46 President Trump, Turkey’s Erdogan to hold phone talk
- 02.07-17:39 Armenian National Congress still unable to collect enough signatures to apply to Constitutional Court on changing election date
- 02.07-17:33 Aliyev escaped from the European Parliament, says Leyla Yunus
16:38, 02.06.2017
Viewed 2548 times Georgian businessman receives license to open McDonald's in Armenia
13:41, 02.01.2017
Viewed 1787 times Mourinho says Mkhitaryan “has to play” in Manchester United – Hull City clash
14:55, 02.07.2017
Viewed 1694 times Swedish Parliament’s Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
15:45, 02.02.2017
Viewed 1617 times First official Inter Milan fan-club founded in Yerevan, Armenia
14:11, 02.03.2017
Viewed 1473 times Expert says Armenia’s stance on Syrian conflict is clear and right