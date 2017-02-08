Armenia’s Bitherm Company takes part in Aquatherm Moscow 2017 expo

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Bitherm is the first Armenian construction brand to take part in the 21st international exhibition entitled Aquatherm Moscow 2017 in Russia.

The expo is held in Moscow February 7-10, which is organized by the Reed Exhibitions and ITE companies since 2008. It is the leading expo in the fields of heating, ventilation, water supply and sanitation.

Aquatherm Moscow is an exclusive platform which attracts the sector which provides the effective cooperation of the participants of the market – producers, suppliers, sellers and final consumers.

Internationally renowned brands like Baxi, Merlin and Aquatechnik are presented in pavilions next to the Armenian Bitherm.

The Bitherm pipes are made by modern and innovative German technologies and high quality materials.

The Bitherm pipes and parts have received several international certificates.