CIA Director Mike Pompeo to visit Turkey


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency Mike Pompeo will pay his first foreign visit to Turkey, Anadolu reported.

He will hold meetings with Turkish high-ranking officials. During the meetings the Turkish side is going to discuss the issue of fighting against Gulenists among other issues. 



