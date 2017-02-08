Europe migrant crisis: Mediterranean arrivals reach 11,010

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. 11,010 migrants and refugees entered Europe by Mediterranean in 2017 through 5 February – about 85 percent arriving in Italy and the rest in Greece. This compares with 74,808 during the first 36 days of 2016, “Armenpress” reports citing the official website of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

IOM has registered 4,879 more arrivals since its last report (3/2), of whom 1,596 were rescued at sea during the weekend in 15 different operations.

IOM said in 2016 more than 5.000 migrants were killed by trying to enter Europe by sea, nearly 363.000 people managed to enter the European countries.

The organization reports an estimated 255 deaths at sea on various routes.

Photo by AFP