Three local organizations registered to conduct observation mission at Armenia’s parliamentary election

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Three observation missions have been registered in the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) aimed at conducting an observation mission during Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary election in April, reports “Armenpress”.

They are the followings: International Center for Democratic Right (133 observers), Chamber of United Leaders (137 observers) and Pan-Armenian Youth Association (189 observers).

The applications for accreditation or making changes in the list of accredited observers must be submitted to the CEC no later than 15 days before the voting date.

The CEC has launched the registration process for conducting an observation mission on December 30, 2016 and will close it on March 18.

Armenia’s parliamentary election will be held on April 2, 2017. The parties and party alliances can submit the documents for their participation in the election to the CEC until February 16.