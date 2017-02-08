UN Special Envoy de Mistura delays delivery of invitations on Syria talks

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has postponed the delivery of invitations for Syria talks in Geneva from February 8 to later date, the talks are scheduled on February 20, the Geneva office said, reports TASS.

“Invitations will be sent in the coming days, instead of February 8 (as earlier announced)”, the statement said.

The reason of the delay is “the ongoing consultations between the Syrian sides which relate to forming delegations”.

However, the statement says “regardless of the date of delivery of invitations, the Special Envoy keeps his tendency to convey the Syria talks on February 20”.