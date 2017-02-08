State Property Management Dept. fires director of state-owned factory as monitoring reveals negative financial results

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. According to data of monitoring works carried out by the State Property Management Department, the recent years’ results of the “Yerevan Jewelry Factory” OJSC is negative, based on which the factory’s director Gagik Kafyan has resigned, the State Property Management Department told ARMENPRESS.

The management authority of 80% shares of the factory, which are state property, have been transferred to the State Property Management Department from the Economy Ministry in 2015.

Financial-economic monitoring of the company revealed the results to be very negative, thus the director filed a resignation letter.