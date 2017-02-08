Armenia’s foreign ministry weighs in on Lapshin extradition, says “tourism flow to NKR won’t stop”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The extradition of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan is a severe violation of the right of freedom of speech and freedom of movement, Tigran Balayan, spokesman of the ministry of foreign affairs of Armenia said, commenting on Lapshin’s extradition from Belarus to Azerbaijan.

Balayan said: “Alexander Lapshin’s prosecution, his extradition to Azerbaijan is a severe violation of freedom of speech, freedom of movement, fundamental human rights, which once again shows the deep gap between a dictatorship and a democracy.

Definitely, the flow of tourists, politicians, public and cultural figures, reporters and tourists to Nagorno Karabakh won’t stop; on the contrary it will multiply”.