White House adviser reiterates Trump’s readiness to cooperate with Russia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump is ready to cooperate with Russian President Vladimir Putin in fight against the “Islamic State” terrorist group, Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway told CNN, reports TASS.

She denied the allegations that Trump and Putin have friendly relations, adding that the US President “hardly knows” his Russian counterpart.

Conway said the US President is ready to cooperate with Russia in the fight against terrorism, in particular, against the IS, as well as in solving other issues of the world. 



