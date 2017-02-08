State of emergency declared in Louisiana, USA amid tornadoes

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Governor of the US state of Louisiana John Edwards declared a state of emergency due to severe tornadoes in the state’s south.

“The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) Crisis Action Team (CAT) has been activated in order to address any requests for support from parishes and other state agencies due to today’s tornado activity. Seven areas across southeast Louisiana sustained possible tornado damage during several rounds of storms lasting most of the day. Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency and FEMA preliminary damage assessment teams are scheduled to begin work tomorrow in impacted areas in order to help determine what levels of Federal assistance will be available”, the Governor’s Office statement said.

Earlier it was reported dozens have been affected in a tornado in New Orleans, with multiple buildings being damaged. Over 10 thousand homes are left without electricity.