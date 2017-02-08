“Obstruction by Democrats” – US President Trump accuses Dems for obstructing his administration

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of the United States Donald J. Trump accused the country’s Democratic Party in obstructing the work of his administration and delaying the confirmation of his Cabinet members for too long.

Trump tweeted: “It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!”

More than two weeks after Trump’s inauguration, the US Congress has confirmed only 6 of 20 Cabinet nominees of the new President.