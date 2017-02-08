Armenia’s Ombudsman meets EU high-ranking officials in Brussels

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan on February 7 met a number of EU high-ranking officials in Brussels, including MEP Frank Engel, Vassilis Maragos, Head of Unit, Regional Programmes Neighbourhood East, Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR), as well as Herbert Salber, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and for the crisis in Georgia, the Ombudsman’s Office told “Armenpress”.

Issues related to the situation of human rights in Armenia, international issues, as well as the regulations of the new Armenian constitutional law on “Human Rights Defender” were discussed during the meetings. The EU officials attached importance to the new law, considering it as progressive and necessary for installing and strengthening the European standards of human rights in Armenia.

They also gave importance to the Armenian Ombudsman’s role in the human rights protection field and expressed readiness to develop the cooperation between the Ombudsman and the EU structures, by making it continuous.

In a meeting with Herbert Salber, Arman Tatoyan raised the issue of making the NKR Ombudsman take part in the European processes and expressed his serious concern over the decision to extradite journalist A. Lapshin to Azerbaijan and its unacceptable negative consequence. The Ombudsman said now the visits to Karabakh must further intensify. He also presented the details of the Azerbaijani armed forces attacks near Armenia’s Chinari village on December 29, 2016, as well as on January 3 and 8, 2017, the results of the fact-finding works, as well as the report with the collected proves.





