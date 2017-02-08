Increase of tension recorded in Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Nagorno Karabakh told “Armenpress” the Azerbaijani forces made over 80 ceasefire violations by firing more than 850 shots at the Armenian positions in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Ministry issued a statement which says:

“On February 7 and overnight February 8 increase of tension has been registered in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime over 80 times by firing more than 850 shots from 85-mm D-44 divisional guns, 60mm and 82mm mortars and small arms towards the Armenian posts.

More intensive violations were registered in the eastern and north-eastern directions of the frontline where the Azerbaijani forces fired overall 47 shells from D-44 divisional guns (22 shells) and mortars (25 shells).

The NKR Defense Army forces took countermeasures to suppress the Azerbaijani activeness and continued confidently fulfilling their military tasks”.



