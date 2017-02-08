Highway condition update: Several highways difficult to pass or closed in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations said as of 09:00 some roads or highways are either difficult to pass or have been closed due to weather conditions.

The Berd-Tchambarak highway has been closed.

The Urasar-Katnaghbyur section and Sotk-Karvajar road of the H23 highway are difficult to pass.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS clear ice has forms in some highways, namely the Kapan-Goris highway, Goris-Sisian highway, M11 Sotk-Karvajar section and the Vardenyats Pass.

The weather in Ararat province (except the city of Vedi) is foggy.

Georgian authorities said the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles with the use of snow chains.

In Nagorno Karabakh, the Karvajar-Sotk highway is difficult to pass.