President Trump holds first phone talk with Turkey’s Erdogan
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump held the first phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu reports.
During the phone talk the two Presidents talked about Turkey-US relations and reaffirmed their readiness to fight against terrorism.
Trump said the US supports Turkey as a NATO ally and strategic partner. He also highly appreciated the actions of the Turkish side on fight against the “Islamic State” terrorist group.
11:21, 01.27.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/45: Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson rated 1st
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
- 10:17 State Property Management Dept. fires director of state-owned factory as monitoring reveals negative financial results
- 10:14 Armenia’s foreign ministry weighs in on Lapshin extradition, says “tourism flow to NKR won’t stop”
- 10:09 White House adviser reiterates Trump’s readiness to cooperate with Russia
- 10:04 Lapshin placed in solitary confinement in Azerbaijan’s state security service
- 10:02 State of emergency declared in Louisiana, USA amid tornadoes
- 09:58 “Obstruction by Democrats” – US President Trump accuses Dems for obstructing his administration
- 09:50 Armenia’s Ombudsman meets EU high-ranking officials in Brussels
- 09:43 Increase of tension recorded in Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 09:32 Highway condition update: Several highways difficult to pass or closed in Armenia
- 09:30 President Trump holds first phone talk with Turkey’s Erdogan
- 09:23 Alexander Lapshin extradited to Azerbaijan
- 02.07-21:37 Artsakh President spox finds nothing extraordinary in ceasefire violation – situation on contact line calm at the moment
- 02.07-21:17 Belarus puts political interests above democratic norms by extraditing Lapshin – NKR MFA
- 02.07-20:51 We should develop culture of state governance through successful Armenians – Premier
- 02.07-20:42 Azerbaijan again takes provocative measures on contact line
- 02.07-20:10 CEC Armenia permits EIC TELECOM to videotape process of elections and summarizing voting results
- 02.07-19:43 Azerbaijan unable to secure its own food security
- 02.07-19:37 Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway is closed
- 02.07-19:31 Tax payments of 3 major hard drink producers increase by 5.2 million AMD
- 02.07-18:59 Sergey Lebedev to head CIS observation mission during Armenia’s parliamentary elections
- 02.07-18:35 Sugar production rises in Armenia by 1.7%
- 02.07-18:01 Holding free and democratic elections top priority for Republican Party of Armenia – senior lawmaker
- 02.07-17:46 President Trump, Turkey’s Erdogan to hold phone talk
- 02.07-17:39 Armenian National Congress still unable to collect enough signatures to apply to Constitutional Court on changing election date
- 02.07-17:33 Aliyev escaped from the European Parliament, says Leyla Yunus
- 02.07-17:04 False bomb threat caller ID’d and apprehended
- 02.07-17:03 After constitutional changes Turkey to become country like North Korea: Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
- 02.07-16:49 Russia intends to supply "Sukhoi SuperJet 100" aircrafts to Armenia
- 02.07-16:40 New law to enable borrowers to repay mortgage loans early without any penalties or fines
- 02.07-16:21 Neither Armenia nor its banking system face default threat, says CB vice president
- 02.07-16:18 Central Bank Vice President says reducing prepayment of mortgage loan is inappropriate
- 02.07-16:15 Most powerful medicine against historical amnesia: Levon Melik-Shahnazaryan’s book on Azerbaijani crimes republished
- 02.07-15:49 President Putin, Chancellor Merkel discuss escalated situation in Donbass
- 02.07-15:40 Ucom promotes safe internet usage
- 02.07-15:02 Russia, US continue contacts on Syria in Gevena – FM Lavrov
16:38, 02.06.2017
Viewed 2484 times Georgian businessman receives license to open McDonald's in Armenia
13:41, 02.01.2017
Viewed 1784 times Mourinho says Mkhitaryan “has to play” in Manchester United – Hull City clash
14:55, 02.07.2017
Viewed 1633 times Swedish Parliament’s Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
15:45, 02.02.2017
Viewed 1613 times First official Inter Milan fan-club founded in Yerevan, Armenia
14:11, 02.03.2017
Viewed 1470 times Expert says Armenia’s stance on Syrian conflict is clear and right