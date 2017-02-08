President Trump holds first phone talk with Turkey’s Erdogan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump held the first phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu reports.

During the phone talk the two Presidents talked about Turkey-US relations and reaffirmed their readiness to fight against terrorism.

Trump said the US supports Turkey as a NATO ally and strategic partner. He also highly appreciated the actions of the Turkish side on fight against the “Islamic State” terrorist group.