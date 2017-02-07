Artsakh President spox finds nothing extraordinary in ceasefire violation – situation on contact line calm at the moment

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The situation on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line is relatively calm, press secretary of Artsakh (NKR) President David Babayan told “Armenpress”. “The situation is relatively calm. Yes, the Azerbaijani side actively violated the ceasefire regime today, but it is not something extraordinary. It would be extraordinary if Azerbaijan had not done so”, Babayan said, commenting on the provocative measures taken by Azerbaijan today.

To the question what can cause the Azerbaijani side to violate the ceasefire regime more frequently in the recent period, David Babayan noted it can be conditioned by different factors. “It is the nature of Azerbaijan, xenophobic, fascist policy. But there are also other factors. Azerbaijan always “congratulates the January holidays” in its own way. Besides, the anniversary of the massacres of Armenians in Baku approaches, 2017 is the 25th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi, while Azerbaijan tried to hide its past and the recent failed sabotage act by similar acts”, Babayan stated, adding that Azerbaijan takes provocative measures not only on the borders, but also on the diplomatic arena, particularly in regard to blogger Lapshin and Artsakh-made products.

The Azerbaijani side shelled the Defense Army’s eastern military positions from 85 mm-caliber D-44 artillery guns deployed nearby civilian settlements on February 7 at about 17:00 to 18:50. In addition to artillery guns, the Azerbaijani armed forces also uses different caliber mortars both in eastern and northern (Talish) directions. By now a total of 46 projectiles have been fired.

The Defense Army has suffered no losses.

The NKR Defense Ministry announced that the military-political leadership of official Baku bears the entire responsibility for the provocative measures and their consequences. In case of continuation of similar provocations the NKR Defense Army will have the right to take disproportionate measures to secure the state borders of Artsakh.