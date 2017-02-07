Belarus puts political interests above democratic norms by extraditing Lapshin – NKR MFA

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of NKR has commented on the decision of the Supreme Court of Belarus which has rejected the appeal of Alexander Lapshin who had visited Artsakh earlier.

In answer to the question of ARMENPRESS “How would you comment on the decision of the Supreme Court of Belarus rejecting the appeal on the case of Alexander Lapshin?” NKR MFA noted, “The verdict of the Supreme Court of Belarus, which has upheld the decision to hand over well-known blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan for criminal prosecution is not only an expression of outright support for the policy of intimidating foreign citizens pursued by the Azerbaijani authorities, but also a flagrant violation of the fundamental rights to the freedom of movement and freedom of speech.

Intending to hand over Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan at the request of Baku, based on the trumped-up and politically biased case, the Belarusian authorities demonstrate that they put political benefit above democratic norms and principles of legitimacy and justice”.

The Supreme Court of Belarus has denied the appeal of Alexander Lapshin regarding the Belarus Prosecutor General’s decision on extraditing him to Azerbaijan, Sputnik reported earlier today.

The Supreme Court’s session on the appeal lasted less than half an hour. Lapshin’s attorney, Natalya Shekina, said her client was not present in the Court. She said Lapshin’s wife has requested the citizenship and migration department of the Minsk Internal Affairs Department for additional protection. In addition, she has filed a complaint to the Human Rights Committee of the UN, which has already initiated discussions.

In case the verdict is found to be lawful, the decision will come into effect immediately after publishing it. Alexander Lapshin, a Russian and Israeli citizen, faces criminal prosecution in Azerbaijan for “illegal border crossing” and “public calls against the country”. He faces up to five years imprisonment.

Belarus police arrested Alexander Lapshin on December 15, 2016 in Minsk. Lapshin, a Russian and Israeli citizen, resides in Moscow and writes for the famous Russian Travel Blog. He is wanted by Azerbaijan for visiting Nagorno Karabakh in 2011, 2012 and 2016, and criticizing Azerbaijan’s policy in his blog.

Baku demands the extradition of Lapshin from Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that the Deputy Prosecutor General of Belarus has made a decision to uphold the request of Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor on extraditing Citizen of Russia and Israel Alexander Lapshin, who is wanted for violating Articles 281.2 and 318.2 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

The Russian foreign ministry said it is inadmissible to extradite Russian citizens to third countries.