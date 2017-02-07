We should develop culture of state governance through successful Armenians – Premier

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan finds it is necessary to raise Armenia’s popularity and develop the culture of state governance worldwide through successful and prominent Diaspora Armenians. “We have to make use of your channels, platforms to get a multiplicative effect. We need to develop culture of governance, interactions with our compatriots. We must raise the popularity of our country develop the culture of state governance through prominent, successful Armenians acting as potential ambassadors”, “Armenpress” reports Premier Karapetyan told during the presentation of 2016 report of the Ministry of Diaspora.

Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan summed the results of 2016 and briefed on priority directions for 2017.