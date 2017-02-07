Azerbaijan again takes provocative measures on contact line

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Following Azerbaijan’s refusal to allow OSCE representatives to be present on the front line during the monitoring mission on February 7, it again took provocative measures on the contact line.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of NKR Defense Ministry, the Azerbaijani side shelled the Defense Army’s eastern military positions from 85 mm-caliber D-44 artillery guns deployed nearby civilian settlements on February 7 at about 17:00 to 18:50. In addition to artillery guns, the Azerbaijani armed forces also uses different caliber mortars both in eastern and northern (Talish) directions. By now a total of 46 projectiles have been fired.

The Defense Army has suffered no losses.

The NKR Defense Ministry announced that the military-political leadership of official Baku bears the entire responsibility for the provocative measures and their consequences. In case of continuation of similar provocations the NKR Defense Army will have the right to take disproportionate measures to secure the state borders of Artsakh.