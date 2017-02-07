CEC Armenia permits EIC TELECOM to videotape process of elections and summarizing voting results
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The CEC Armenia has made a decision on allowing to videotape and live broadcast the process of elections and summarizing voting results in an extraordinary session on February 7.
As “Armenpress” was informed from the official website of the Central Electoral Commission, a decision was made to allow EIC TELECOM LTD, winner of the competition, to videotape and live broadcast the process of elections and summarizing voting results through website (websites) specially created for that purpose.
