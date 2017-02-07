Azerbaijan unable to secure its own food security

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s domestic food production meets only half the demand of the population, “Armenpress” reports azadliq.info informs, citing the Facebook page of leading Azerbaijani agricultural expert Vahid Maharamov.

He stated that it can be extremely dangerous for a country in war situation and disastrous reality.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s wheat demand (with seed 1.4 million tons) is mainly covered by Russia. In the recent years the quality of the Russian-exported seeds has worsened due to which Azerbaijan’s wheat production decreases year by year.

“The production of meat, milk, fruit, vegetables, vegetable oil, sugar, potato has significantly dropped in Azerbaijan. The exports are of low quality but they are distributed to the population with high prices. Azerbaijan does not even have serious control mechanisms for imported food. The Azerbaijani authorities are unable to provide the population with quality, affordable and foodstuff in line with norms”, the expert wrote.