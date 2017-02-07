Tax payments of 3 major hard drink producers increase by 5.2 million AMD

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. 29 hard drink producers have found place in the list of top 1000 tax payers of Armenia, while 3 of them are in the list of top 50. “Armenpress” reports according to the data released by the State Revenue Committee, the 29 companies have paid nearly 26 billion and 853 million AMD taxes and duties in 2016, while the three in the top 50 list have paid 11 billion and 925.1 million AMD taxes and duties. These 3 companies paid 11 billion and 919.9 million AMD in 2015, which was by 5 million and 199 thousand AMD less than the index for 2016.

Yerevan Brandy Company leads the list of major tax payers among hard drink producers. In the reporting year the company has paid 4 billion 972.095 million AMD to the state budget appearing on the 21st place of the major tax payers of Armenia. The company had paid nearly 7 billion AMD tax in 2014.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia is the second major tax payers among hard drink producers with 3 billion and 666.8 million AMD payment. It ranks 27th among the major tax payers of Armenia.

Sargis-Karolina Company is the third major tax payers among hard drink producers with 3 billion 280.98 million AMD payments. It ranks 41st among the major tax payers of Armenia.