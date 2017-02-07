Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway is closed

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass by 19:00, February 7.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Berd-Chambarak highway is closed.

Urasar-Katnaghbyur and Sotk-Karvachar roadways are difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Tigranashen turns, Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvachar, Goris-Kapan and Goris-Sisian highways.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using tire chains.

The roads of NKR

Karvachar-Sotk highway is difficult to pass.