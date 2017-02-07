Sergey Lebedev to head CIS observation mission during Armenia’s parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Executive Committee – Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev (CIS) Sergey Lebedev will head the CIS observation mission during Armenia’s parliamentary elections in April, “Armenpress” reports Interfax informs citing the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

“The Permanent representatives to the CIS have given consent to Lebedev’s candidacy as head of observation mission to the Republic of Armenia during parliamentary elections”, reads the statement released by the CIS Permanent representatives.