Sugar production rises in Armenia by 1.7%


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia produced 54 thousand and 119 tons of sugar in 2016. “Armenpress” reports, citing the data released by the National Statistical Service of Armenia, production volume in 2017 rose by 1.7% against 2015.

At the same time salt production rose by 17.7% amounting to 32 thousand and 249.9 tons. 



