Holding free and democratic elections top priority for Republican Party of Armenia – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The struggle for parliament seats gradually becomes the top issue of the domestic agenda of Armenian political forces, Vice President of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov told during the hour of announcements at the parliament. “Moreover, pre-election passions seem to warm up, while for some forces being represented in the next parliament or not has become the key issue. I think the political “palette” is rather parti-colored – leading party, opposition, which has multiple layers, from parliamentarians to club of former officials”, “Armenpress” reports Sharmazanov saying.

He added that the Republican Party has done and will do everything to ensure free and democratic parliamentary elections. “We will struggle for the sake of a strong Armenia without internal foes, but only with ideological competition, for the sake of national and spiritual Armenia where national and religious values prevail, for the sake of a united Armenia without the division between “we” and “others”, for the sake of safe Armenia, where the security of the country and our citizens, as well as economic progress are a priority, for the sake of just Armenia without double standards and state officials putting themselves above the law, and finally for the sake of democratic Armenia, where everything will be decided by the citizens, or as Lincoln would say, where a fair ballot will have more power than a bullet”, the Vice President of the parliament concluded.