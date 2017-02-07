Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

President Trump, Turkey’s Erdogan to hold phone talk


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will hold a phone conversation with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 7, Milliyet reported.

This will be the first phone talk between the sides after Trump assumed the post.

It is expected they will discuss the extradition of US-based Muslim Cleric Fethullah Gulen among other issues. 



