President Trump, Turkey’s Erdogan to hold phone talk
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will hold a phone conversation with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 7, Milliyet reported.
This will be the first phone talk between the sides after Trump assumed the post.
It is expected they will discuss the extradition of US-based Muslim Cleric Fethullah Gulen among other issues.
11:21, 01.27.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/45: Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson rated 1st
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
- 17:46 President Trump, Turkey’s Erdogan to hold phone talk
- 17:39 Armenian National Congress still unable to collect enough signatures to apply to Constitutional Court on changing election date
- 17:33 Aliyev escaped from the European Parliament, says Leyla Yunus
- 17:04 False bomb threat caller ID’d and apprehended
- 17:03 After constitutional changes Turkey to become country like North Korea: Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
- 16:49 Russia intends to supply "Sukhoi SuperJet 100" aircrafts to Armenia
- 16:40 New law to enable borrowers to repay mortgage loans early without any penalties or fines
- 16:21 Neither Armenia nor its banking system face default threat, says CB vice president
- 16:18 Central Bank Vice President says reducing prepayment of mortgage loan is inappropriate
- 16:15 Most powerful medicine against historical amnesia: Levon Melik-Shahnazaryan’s book on Azerbaijani crimes republished
- 15:49 President Putin, Chancellor Merkel discuss escalated situation in Donbass
- 15:40 Ucom promotes safe internet usage
- 15:02 Russia, US continue contacts on Syria in Gevena – FM Lavrov
- 14:56 Passenger flow increases by 22.9% in Armenia’s Zvartnots airport in January 2017
- 14:55 Swedish Parliament’s Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 14:52 Newly appointed Ambassador of Thailand to Armenia presents credentials to President Sargsyan
- 14:38 “The future is female”, says Hillary Clinton
- 14:35 Armenia’s Prosecutor General holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador
- 14:25 Fire erupts in kindergarten classroom in Yerevan
- 14:22 Gas station explodes on Yerevan-Meghri highway, no victims
- 14:14 Belarus Supreme Court denies Alexander Lapshin’s appeal on extradition verdict
- 14:04 EU's Juncker says “nice part of the day is over” as he heads to meet Azerbaijan's Aliyev
- 13:59 Turkish scholar to give lecture on Armenian Genocide perpetrators in Massachusetts
- 13:57 Armenia’s PM, EU Delegation Head discuss cooperation in anti-corruption field
- 13:38 Ferry freight forwarding tariff from Armenia decreased significantly
- 13:33 Belarus Supreme Court’s appeal on Lapshin extradition lasts less than half an hour
- 13:26 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontlines during monitoring
- 13:22 Art from banned countries comes center stage as New York’s Museum of Modern Art protests Trump’s order
- 13:16 IFC arranges $140 million financing package for Armenia’s Vorotan Hydropower Cascade
- 12:57 ISIS leader Baghdadi’s location known, says Iraqi PM
- 12:51 Former Vice-Chairman of “Alliance” party S. Harutyunyan arrested
- 12:47 Obituary: Art historian Poghos Haytayan passes away aged 81
- 12:36 NKR President meets senior personnel of State Service of Emergency Situations
- 12:32 Wounded soldier Ruzvelt Torosyan to continue treatment in Russia
- 12:24 From Malkhas to Pulitzer-winning Balakian: US Ambassador expresses admiration for Armenia
21:24, 01.31.2017
Viewed 1769 times Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian criticizes Trump presenting story of his Genocide-survived family
13:41, 02.01.2017
Viewed 1680 times Mourinho says Mkhitaryan “has to play” in Manchester United – Hull City clash
16:38, 02.06.2017
Viewed 1506 times Georgian businessman receives license to open McDonald's in Armenia
15:45, 02.02.2017
Viewed 1489 times First official Inter Milan fan-club founded in Yerevan, Armenia
14:11, 02.03.2017
Viewed 1397 times Expert says Armenia’s stance on Syrian conflict is clear and right