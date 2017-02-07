Aliyev escaped from the European Parliament, says Leyla Yunus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev unexpectedly cancelled his meeting with Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament in Brussels. Tajani had chaired the conference entitled “The continuation of human rights violations in Azerbaijan”, azadliq.info reports.

Azerbaijani lawyer Leyla Yunus told Radio Liberty that in reality Aliyev “has escaped from the European Parliament”.

“I compared it with the fact when it seems like he is headed into battle, and you know that an attack will happen. You are mobilizing tanks, artillery in one place in order to resist the attack, and the attacking side sees that and flees. I’d say Ilham Aliyev fled. The assistant of Federica Mogherini told me that they have to give the list of Azerbaijan’s political prisoners to Aliyev. Aliyev, seeing what awaits him, maybe understood that a more open conversation will happen in the European Parliament. Emin Milli and Khadija Ismayilova should have spoken there too. Perhaps he thought he couldn’t have been able to control himself, that’s why he stepped back from the meeting”, Yunus said.

Asked whether pro-governmental Azerbaijani media consider such discussions in the European Parliament to be a provocation against Ilham Aliyev, Yunus said it’s not a provocation.

“I’m saying as a historian, it is a battle. He is attacking us with a corrupt and criminal army. We, 3-5 people in Azerbaijan, Europe resist the attack. How many arrests and pressures can they make? Currently the number of political prisoners is more than 160. Taleh Baghirov was sentenced to 20 years, Ilgar Mamedov is kept in prison, REAL was labeled an “Iranian spy”, the Azadliq newspaper was shut down, Azadliq radio office was shut down. What else can they do? It’s only left for them to cut their heads off. How can the resistance and victory in battle of those lawyers, bloggers, reporters, ordinary citizens be a provocation? We will go until the end”, she said.

Asked how realistic is the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan, Yunus said: “Back in the Soviet times they said politics is a dirty business. I can’t say anything specific. Georgia for example, they are developing, normal elections are held there, Presidents change, they respect human rights, but Azerbaijan is more and more approaching Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. Look how many political prisoners there are, how many are killed by torture. That’s why nothing can be said with certainty. But our goal is to reach our truth to the world”.