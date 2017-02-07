False bomb threat caller ID’d and apprehended

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. An unknown caller reported to the Yerevan Police Department on February 6 that there is a bomb in the Avan mental clinic which is set to explode in 3 hours.

Multiple dispatched law enforcement units and experts revealed the report to be false. The Yerevan Police Department told ARMENPRESS a similar report was received later on the same day that a building located in Baghramyan Avenue will explode in one hour.

Police have traced the call to a public phone in downtown Yerevan, soon after which the caller has been identified and apprehended. The caller is a 30 year old man.

The man admitted making the false terror threats.