YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia is able to supply Armenia with 10 Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircrafts within five years, the first supplies can comprise 2-4 aircrafts in 2019, Denis Manturov, Russia’s minister of Trade and Industry told reporters.

“This concerns the supply of overall not more than 10 aircrafts during five years. Initially 2-4 aircrafts will be supplied. If we form the corresponding program this year, find a solution for it, then, taking into account the industry cycle, in best case the supply will begin in the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019. I think 2019 will be more realistic, because in terms of orders and supplies the plans have been fulfilled for both 2017 and 2018”, the minister said.

The Sukhoi SuperJet 100 is a modern fly-by-wire twin-engine regional jet with 8 (VIP) to 108 (all economy) passenger seats. With development initiated in 2000, the airliner was designed and spearheaded by Sukhoi, a division of the Russian civil aerospace company (UAC), in co-operation with several foreign partners. Its maiden flight was conducted on 19 May 2008. On 21 April 2011, the Superjet 100 undertook its first commercial passenger flight, on the Armavia route from Yerevan to Moscow.