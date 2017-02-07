New law to enable borrowers to repay mortgage loans early without any penalties or fines

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The new law on apartment mortgage crediting will enable borrowers to repay the mortgage loan or a part of it earlier than scheduled without paying any penalties or fines, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said during parliamentary debates of the bill, in response to ANC lawmaker Hrant Bagratyan’s announcement who insisted in his speech that the law doesn’t specifically stipulate the provision that the borrower can repay the debt early.

Eduard Sharmazanov read an excerpt from the bill’s Article 13.

“The borrower has the right to repay the loan money or a part of it earlier, including through refinancing. In case of repaying the loan or a part of it earlier, the borrower has the right to demand for the general cost of the crediting to be reduced proportionally, including the interest rates under the loan agreement and service payments. Therefore, the borrower can repay the loan early. So, dear citizens, rather than listening what some people say, read”, Sharmazanov said.

The bill also stipulated the creditor isn’t allowed to charge the borrower with any kind of penalties or fees for early repayment.