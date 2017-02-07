Most powerful medicine against historical amnesia: Levon Melik-Shahnazaryan’s book on Azerbaijani crimes republished

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The new publication of the book by public figure, political scientist Levon Melik-Shahnazaryan over the Azerbaijani crimes committed against the civilians of Karabakh will inform the wider circle of readers about the atrocities of the last century, reports “Armenpress”.

On the occasion of the birthday of political scientist Melik-Shahnazaryan, the presentation of his republished book entitled “Azerbaijan’s military crimes against the NKR civilians” was held on February 7.

The book was published for the first time by the order of the NKR Government in 1997. It is a thorough research on 1988-1994 events.

The book was republished by the initiative of Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan, son of the political scientist. He said the events in the book didn’t end only with the 1994 ceasefire. In the upcoming years Azerbaijan again gave a chance to conduct a similar research.

“A group of experts departed for Karabakh settlements and identified facts, statements, evidence on the crimes, human losses, property, property theft, all the horrors through which the Armenians of the NKR have passed. Azerbaijan doesn’t change its manuscript and continues acting with a tactic typical for military criminals which we witnessed in April in Talish when a civilian and the Azerbaijani gunman appeared in one place”, Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan said.

Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan said this book can be considered also as an important legal document against Azerbaijan which is trying hard to forget the past and make it to be forgotten. “The book is already 20 years old, and its publication in 1997 was not accidental. The book, which today is being presented to the public, is the most powerful medicine against historical amnesia and oblivion. This is a book which forces Azerbaijan to remember what it would like to forget most of all, to remember the dark pages of its own history which are written with crimes committed against humanity. This is a book which focuses on Azerbaijan’s policy to eliminate Armenians both during the years of war and before that, such as the Sumgait pogrom, Ganja resistance one of the participants of which was Mr. Melik-Shahnazaryan”, Aram Ananyan said, stating that the value systems and perceptions make Armenia and Azerbaijan different.

NKR Hero Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan also attended the presentation of the book. “I would like to speak about the red line that Levon is telling about in his books, and what it provided to the Karabakh war, and what we didn’t manage to do in April. He said the village must not be defended, the defense is equal to death, we must attack. I didn’t understand when I was told that it is necessary to liberate rather than to defend. These were his advice. This was not simply Levon’s desire, this is a law of life that is consistent with international norms”, Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan said.