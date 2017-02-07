Neither Armenia nor its banking system face default threat, says CB vice president

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Neither Armenia nor its banking system are facing the threat of default, Nerses Yeritsyan, vice president of the Central Bank said during parliamentary debates on the bill on mortgage crediting in response to ANC lawmaker Hrant Bagratyan’s statement.

“I understand this is a pre-election period and populist announcement can increase. In this context the word default is used very often. I reassure you, neither our banking system nor our country is facing such a threat”, Yeritsyan said.

He added his statement can be proved on a professional level, which is being announced not only by the Central Bank but also by international structures.

He clarified that international statistical organizations have made positive assessments and presented good forecasts.