President Putin, Chancellor Merkel discuss escalated situation in Donbass

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Kremlin press service said, reports TASS.

The situation in Donbass was discussed, a serious concern was expressed over the escalation of the armed standoff.

“A phone talks was held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The situation in Ukraine’s south-east was discussed that has sharply escalated in recent days due to the provocative actions of the Ukrainian side. A serious concern was expressed over the escalation of the armed standoff as a result of which there are human victims, as well as the civil infrastructures and the housing stock in some settlements of Donbass have been seriously damaged”, the statement said.

During the phone talk, agreement was reached to intensify the diplomatic efforts aimed at assisting the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. “In particular, this envisages contacts in the immediate future between the foreign ministers and the aides of the Normandy format countries’ leaders and subsequently the continuation of the discussions at the highest level," the Kremlin press service said as quoted by TASS.





