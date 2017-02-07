Russia, US continue contacts on Syria in Gevena – FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian and US diplomats continue contacts on Syria in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, TASS reported.

“Working-level contacts continued in Geneva. Every week the meetings of groups on ceasefire and humanitarian issues are being held in Geneva. The contacts between the Russian and US diplomats on these mechanisms still continue”, Lavrov said.

The FM expressed confidence the intensity of talks between the Russian and US diplomats on Syria will not decrease under the new US administration.

“Once the structures of the administration are formed and staffed that are going to work on Syria, I am convinced that the intensity of talks between diplomats will not be decreased. And our contacts will be resumed at the political level, I am convinced on this, since Trump administration declared the IS as a major threat, and joint fight must be carried out against it”, Lavrov said.